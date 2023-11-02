A trending video showed the interesting moment a robot directed traffic in Abuja, the nation's capital city

The clip was posted on Twitter, and some people who saw it said it looked like a costume worn by a human

However, drivers who saw the robot obeyed its directives as it stood at the police post and gestured with its hands

A robot was in charge of traffic on a busy road reportedly located in Abuja, the nation's capital.

In a video shared online, the robot mounted the police post on the road and gestured to vehicles.

Motorists obeyed the robot. Photo credit: TikTok/@XBrianDennis.

Source: Twitter

The video, which @XBrianDennis posted, showed that some people watched the robot with amazement.

Robot helps direct traffic on Nigerian road

Motorists who were passing obeyed the robot and followed its directives like a human being.

The video caught the attention of some people who referred to the robot as Optimus Prime.

Others said the robot looked like a costume worn by a human. Xbrian said while posting the video:

"Since Abuja people won’t obey traffic lights and traffic officers, VIO has brought a robot to control traffic."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as robot directs traffic in Abuja

@XBrianDennis said:

"They turned Optimus Prime to a traffic warden."

@HomieSlam commented:

"Sometimes I wonder why it is so difficult to wait 3-5 minutes at a traffic light for a free flow of traffic and an accident-free road. What’s the hurry about?"

@IamJohnkelvin commented:

"Bumble Bee don enter Abuja."

@Senior__001 reacted:

"I go use moto jam am comot."

@drteepie said:

"The robot is tired already."

@AbayomiAgbomire said:

"Absolutely nothing you won't see in this country. What is this bayi?"

@ManLikeWike said:

"I came to Abuja for a job, and throughout my stay, not one driver obeyed traffic lights."

Nigerian girls build robots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that eight secondary school students built a robot that could talk.

The girls are students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun state.

A video showed how the robot works, and the FGGC girls explained that they went through difficulties before achieving the feat.

Nigerian man builds robot

In other related news, a young Nigerian man built a gigantic moving robot and stormed a mall with it to show off his handwork.

The robot moved its body like it was dancing to a song, and people screamed in the background.

Source: Legit.ng