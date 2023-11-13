A heartwarming video of a big brother’s sweet gesture for his little brother, who loves basketball, has gone viral

A touching video of a big brother’s kind act for his little brother, who is passionate about basketball, has melted many hearts online.

The video shows the big brother faking a successful basket without looking at the hoop, while the little brother cheers him in awe.

Brother encourages his younger one. Photo credit: TikTok/@pubity

Source: TikTok

The little brother dreams of becoming a professional basketball player who can impress the crowd with his no-look shots.

The big brother wanted to motivate him and boost his confidence to chase his dream, so he acted as if he nailed the shot, even though he actually failed to hit the basket.

The video captures the lovely moment of brotherly love and support as the little brother hugs his big brother and celebrates his fake achievement.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sethu Motlhaedi said:

"I wana believe in myself this much he doesn't even have to look he just."

Ars10 reacted:

"No one should tell him please."

Jennyevy wrote:

"He will be told when he talks too much about it."

Maninn Danhy opined:

"The best brother in the world."

Faithy also said:

"I definitely saw the ball entering the net, I don't know what y'all be talking about."

Blo blossom responded:

"Who needs the world when you got such a big brother."

