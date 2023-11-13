A Nigerian man’s phone shopping experience turned into a nightmare when he discovered he had been scammed

A TikTok video of his ordeal has gone viral, showing how he bought a sealed box that was supposed to contain a phone, but found nothing inside

The video reveals how the man failed to check the contents of the box before leaving and was shocked and dismayed when he opened the box

A TikTok video of a Nigerian man’s unfortunate phone shopping experience has captured the attention of many viewers.

The video shows how the man went to a busy market to buy a phone, but ended up being scammed by a cunning seller.

The man was lured by the attractive price and appearance of the phone, which was sealed in a box with a brand name and specifications.

He must have bargained with the seller and agreed to pay the amount, trusting that the box contained what it promised.

He did not bother to open the box and inspect the phone at the market, thinking that he had made a good deal.

However, when he got home and eagerly opened the box, he was shocked and dismayed to find that there was nothing inside the box except some pieces of paper.

He had been duped by a clever scammer who had taken advantage of his naivety and excitement.

The video reveals the man’s frustration and disappointment as he realises that he had wasted his money and time on a fake phone.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elle 04O reacted:

"Firstly,y didn't u open the phone at the slot before leaving there.secondly, how u knw U will meet something like that in it that u set a camera?"

Rosemary Steve said:

"Why you no open am for the shop hold the phone before payment."

Gbajumo56 commented:

"Who else is thinking the phone will fall."

Olukitiblojoojiwo also commented:

"Tell me the reason why u dey do video wenu wnt to open it, na lie."

Veranda:

"Y una no Dey open am for their shop."

IsrealLMS:

"You go open am see everything o but dey go use one thing distract you an now switch it."

Kelvine:

"You go dey trust computer village boys."

Promise53653:

"Open whatever you want to buy, test it and put it in your pocket after payment No let them package am for you."

IsrealLMSsounds:

"After opening it you'll see if and they will tell to wait let them package it for you, from there they'll switch it."

