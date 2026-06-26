An old video of Jasmine, Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, has resurfaced online amid reports that the late actor's family has fallen on hard times

King Mitchy visited Mr Ibu's family, where they lamented that his children had not been attending school regularly and were struggling

Many social media users apologised to Jasmine for criticising her while the actor was alive, while others blamed Mr Ibu's widow for the family's current situation

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the widow of late actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, an old video has resurfaced, shedding more light on the situation.

A few days ago, content creator King Mitchy shared a video of her visit to the late actor's family, during which they lamented that Mr Ibu's children had not been attending school due to their financial situation.

Reactions as Jasmine’s old video on Mr Ibu’s wife’s spending habits trends. Photo credit@dladyjasmine/@realmribu

Source: Instagram

The video sparked widespread reactions, with many expressing concern over the family's living conditions, while some relatives also made allegations against Mr Ibu's widow, Stella Maris.

In the resurfaced interview, Jasmine, the late actor's adopted daughter, spoke with Daddy Freeze about the controversy surrounding Mr Ibu's family.

According to Jasmine, Stella Maris was well taken care of while Mr Ibu was alive. She claimed there was a time when some of the actor's friends called him to complain that Stella wanted to sell one of his properties.

Jasmine alleged that Mr Ibu called his wife and pleaded with her not to sell the property, assuring her that things would improve as his health was getting better.

Mr Ibu’s fans drag his wife over family controversy. Photo credit@realmribu

Source: Instagram

She further claimed that Mr Ibu told Stella the property was worth between N4.8 million and N5 million and advised her not to rush the sale. However, according to Jasmine, the property was eventually sold for N2.8 million, after which Mr Ibu sent Stella N1 million from the proceeds.

Jasmine added that within an hour of receiving the money, Stella allegedly called Mr Ibu again to ask for an additional N12,000.

Jasmine shares more about Stella Maris

Speaking further, Jasmine recalled that she and Mr Ibu once spent an entire night on TikTok, where they earned N250,000 from gifts during a live session. She said the actor sent the money to Stella Maris the following day.

Jasmine also claimed she had receipts showing both the N1 million and the N250,000 transfers made to Mr Ibu's wife.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Stella Maris

Here are comments below:

@adjoy2026 commented:

"When u live a careless life even in death u can't rest in peace."

@stmay_collection reacted:

"This Stella do pass mama Monica."

@sharonofenugu commented:

"The signs were there."

@de_oracle_events shared:

"Omo, gist lover made us pity dat woman oo 🥲Jasmine abeg no vex."

@ftunesignature stated:

"Seeing this rn...I regret mentioning her name earlier when I saw the trend... Jasmine I'm Sorry."

@onyiiofficial1 commented:

"This is what you ill face when you decided to abandoned your wife for strange woman .una way be proud polygamist."

Lady Jasmine allegedly arrested over N300m

Legit.ng earlier reported that while the late Mr Ibu was battling illness, his wife Stella Maris had waged war against Jasmine.

According to viral reports, the actor's adopted daughter, Jasmine, and his sons were arrested.

Source: Legit.ng