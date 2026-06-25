A Nigerian man who didn’t want to have children has openly shared five reasons he made such a decision

According to him, two of the reasons were selfish, while the other three reasons were selfless, sparking reactions

Many who came across his video were stunned by his reasons for deciding to remain childless and not be a father all his life

A Nigerian man has publicly declared that he didn’t ever want to have any children.

He gave five reasons for his decisions; two of which he described as selfish, while the other three were selfless.

A Nigerian man who vowed never to have kids highlighted money as one of the reasons for his decision. Photo: @lanre.oj

Source: TikTok

Man shares reason for not wanting children

Identified as @lanre.oj on TikTok, the young man stated that one of the reasons he didn’t want to bear children was that he didn’t want to share his money.

“Number 1, I don’t want to share my money. When you have a child, you’re locked into a financial commitment for at least 20 years and that does not sound like a good time. Count me out."

His second reason was that he might end up not liking the child. Thirdly, he stated that there was no guaranteed that he would live long enough to complete his project as a father to his children.

The video was captioned:

"5 reasons I will not bring children into this world."

Watch his full video for the remaining reasons:

Reactions trail man's decision to remain childless

Joyhelen said:

"Your reasons are so valid I regret having kids."

TaT said:

"20 years maybe?! Uh uh I’m 27 and my mommy still send me money 😭😭 the parenting never ends!!!"

Taurus girl said:

"Please come to me. Let get married 🙏 when we’re lonely we adopt a child. When we’re back to our spark ⚡️we return the child to orphanage."

Aisha | Jalaysia’s TT said:

"I’m 35 & kidless. I love my peace. I love keeping my hair, nails, & lashes done. I love having my money to myself. I can afford a child, but I don’t want to."

Baganizi said:

"I'm a father of 1.... wish i had 30 more!! i will choose fatherhood any day any time. rough, attimes but im good!"

aisha🖤 said:

"Lastly, I don’t like noise. Very simple. You’re trying to sleep, noise. You’re watching tv, noise. No."

pretty 😍 said:

"I can’t see my self going through that pain any day and I really don’t like new born babies because they cry too much. I’m going to adopt a 12 yrs old when am 40."

PPJ said:

"I don't have the capacity for unconditional love". is a bar. I don't either😭. I think there's something wrong with me. I don't know how people do it. I need you on your best behavior to even like you."

A man who says he never wants to have children gives 5 reasons for his decision. Photo: @lanre.oj

Source: TikTok

Female pilot shares why she doesn't want kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian female pilot got Nigerians talking after she opened up about why she didn’t want to have kids.

She also shared her work schedule, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who came across her video.

While some said her reasons were valid, others mentioned that she should try having kids nonetheless.

Source: Legit.ng