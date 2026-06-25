UK Visas & Immigration has stressed that student visa applications will be refused if financial rules are not met

Applicants must show proof of funds held for 28 continuous days, with the final day falling within 31 days of their application

The amount of money required depends on course fees, living costs, and whether the applicant is studying in London or outside London

On June 24, 2026, UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) issued a clear reminder on X:

“Your UK Student visa will be refused if your funds do not meet the rules! If you are using a bank statement to prove your funds, check here if it meets UKVI requirements. If you use a bank account to prove funds for your UK student visa, you must hold the funds for 28 continuous days, with the last day being within 31 days before your application date.”

UK Student Visa applicants show proof of funds to meet financial requirements. Photo credit: Olrat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

This highlights the importance of meeting the financial rules before submitting your application.

Money you need

To study in the UK, you must show you have enough money to pay for your course and support yourself. The exact amount depends on your circumstances and where you will study.

You must show funds to cover your course fees for one academic year (up to 9 months).

The exact fee will be listed on your Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).

If you have lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months, you do not need to prove course fee funds.

Living costs requirement

You must also show you can support yourself financially, unless you have already lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months.

Studying in London: £1,529 per month (up to 9 months).

Studying outside London: £1,171 per month (up to 9 months).

Boarding at a residential independent school: boarding fees as listed on your CAS.

London includes the City of London and the 32 London boroughs. If you are bringing dependants, you must show extra funds for each family member.

Holding funds for 28 days

Funds must be held in your bank account for at least 28 continuous days. The final day of this period must be within 31 days of your visa application date.

Example: If you apply on January 1, your funds must have been held for the 28-day period ending December 1.

If you are funded by a student loan or sponsorship, you must provide official evidence from the loan or sponsorship company.

28‑Day Rule compliance ensures funds are valid for visa approval. Photo credit: UK

Source: Getty Images

When you do not need to prove funds

You do not need to show financial evidence if:

You have lived in the UK with a visa for at least 12 months.

You are applying as a student union sabbatical officer.

You are from a country listed under the differential evidence requirement.

See the X post below:

Differential evidence requirement countries

Nationals from countries such as Australia, Canada, the United States, and many EU states do not need to prove funds upfront. However, UKVI may still request evidence before making a decision.

Meeting the financial requirement is one of the most important parts of your UK Student visa application. Always check your bank statements carefully and ensure your funds meet the 28-day rule. Failure to do so could result in your visa being refused.

UK asked to ease work visa rules for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom could open the door to more foreign professionals, including Nigerians, under proposed changes to its work visa system aimed at addressing workforce shortages across several industries.

The recommendations were put forward by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body that advises the UK government on immigration matters. If adopted, the proposals would alter salary requirements for key visa categories and potentially make it easier for skilled workers to secure employment in Britain, BusinessDay reported.

Source: Legit.ng