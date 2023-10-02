A hilarious video of a brother and sister’s conversation has gone viral on TikTok

The sister was dressed in her school uniform, ready to leave the house, when her brother told her something

He said that the school fees had increased dramatically and that she would not be allowed back in unless she came home with the first position

A funny video of a playful banter between a brother and sister has captivated the attention of many people.

The video shows the sister, wearing her neat school uniform, ready to head out for school when her brother decides to banter with her.

Brother and sister engage in banter.

Source: TikTok

He told her with a serious face that the school fees had skyrocketed and that she would not be admitted back into the school unless she brought home the first position in her class.

The sister was not fooled by his joke and burst into laughter. They shook hands warmly and exchanged good wishes for the day.

The video has amassed over a thousand views and comments from entertained viewers who praised the siblings’ bond and humour.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sylvia Ray reacted:

"The handshake."

Master presh said:

"She day laugh because U no carry the first."

Pearlyy commented:

"She's so pretty."

Ife7353:

"She's so cute."

Reddy:

"When u Dey school u Dey carry first abii."

Dammie:

"Seeing this uniform again after how many years."

Emily:

"Come back with the one that is higher than first position."

Zi ByMe:

"The house na your ownS, when you build your house and she visit you tell her that one."

Delphina:

"Lol…please tell her to convey the message to my brother too& | haven't seen him since July."

Source: Legit.ng