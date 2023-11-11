A TikTok user identified as @hanietah_wealth has captured the hearts of netizens with a video shared via her account

The proud and happy mother posted an amazing video of herself and her little daughter participating in a TikTok challenge

The adorable duo's performance has left viewers in awe and garnered widespread admiration on social media

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, a mother with the handle @hanietah_wealth showcased her dance skills alongside her little daughter.

The duo took on a popular TikTok dance challenge, displaying their dance moves and an infectious energy that captivated viewers.

Playful mum dances with daughter in video Photo credit: @hanietah_wealth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Heartwarming mother-daughter dance challenge captures hearts

The little girl's attitude and enthusiasm added an extra charm to the performance, leaving netizens in awe of their bond and talent.

They seemed so loving and adorable and netizens couldn't help but appreciate the love between the duo.

Netizens react to video of mum and daughter dancing

The lovely video quickly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

Netizens were amazed by the mother-daughter duo's skills and the adorable interaction between them.

The video garnered an outpouring of positive reactions, with comments expressing admiration for their talent, cuteness, and the joy they brought to viewers' screens.

@Mimi said:

“The baby understood the assignment.”

@Shop_with_PGTWINS said:

“Her attitude.”

@Bigbrother9jaUpdates reacted:

“Omo children of these days no dey fall hands.”

@Gwen of Lagos said:

“This baby na old woman st she acted too well.”

@Royalty_Princess said:

“I can't wait to give birth Omo eh.”

@SILVA said:

“Shey you teach ZINA those dancing steps.”

Watch the video below:

Woman with two daughters dances happily with them

