A trending video of a wealthy Nigerian man showing off his house has sparked controversy on the TikTok app

In the video, the proud man flaunted the house, claiming that it cost a huge sum of N800 million

The footage of the luxurious property has sparked a range of reactions from netizens, with opinions divided on the display of wealth

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, a user with the handle @officialafro_g gave a glimpse into his opulent lifestyle.

In the trending clip which stunned many, he showcased his mansion which according to him, cost N800 million.

Man flaunts his N800 million mansion Photo credit: @officialafro_g/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lavish N800 million mansion causes stir online

The footage revealed a sprawling property in Nigeria with luxurious amenities and exquisite design.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The mansion's grandeur and extravagance captured the attention of viewers, sparking a wave of curiosity and fascination.

Mixed reactions trail video of N800 million house

The video has garnered a mix of reactions from netizens. While some envied the luxury lifestyle, others doubted the price tag.

Many criticized the house owner as they insisted that the mansion was worth less than N800 million.

@TRRYOMOBA reacted:

“You have a nice place, but even with the car e no reach 150m.”

@chimezie Aku said:

“Not even up to 80 million.”

@ogadaemekafrancis said:

“The house and d land and properties inside no pass 100m but congratulations it's not easy.”

@Donjoe said:

“Is it in Lekki or ikoyi? 800million thats quite a lot anyway I have not built and tins r expensive depends on d location of ur house.”

@HKM said:

“Una dey make us to de fear to build house. Which one be 800 million.”

@cartermili commented:

“Your is so elegant.”

Watch the video below:

Bank owner abandons expensive mansion worth millions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user with the handle @silent_hill_explorations has shared a video showcasing an abandoned mansion with a huge indoor pool. The property, once owned by a bank owner, was first abandoned by a bank owner.

Subsequently, it was generously donated to a rabbi after the owner faced financial difficulties. Tragically, the rabbi passed away in 2014, leaving the mansion deserted again.

The video was shared with the caption: “I found this huge abandoned mansion owned by a bank owner but after going bankrupt he donated it to a rabbi who died in 2014 leaving the property abandoned. Would you explore it?”

Source: Legit.ng