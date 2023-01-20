A young man has taken to social media to showcase his family's mansion situated in their hometown

The man who claimed to be managing in Lagos state where he resides showed netizens that they are not doing badly in the village

Social media users passed comments on the lovely mansion which had gold furniture in its living room

A video showing a Nigerian family's mansion which was built in the village has elicited mixed reactions on the net.

A member of the family, a young man, shared the video on TikTok with the caption,"billionaire in the village but managing in Lagos."

He said that he is managing in Lagos. Photo Credit: TikTok/@elvis_dxo

Source: UGC

He started from the building's entrance and gave a quick view of the spacious tiled compound. The Lagos resident then recorded himself as he took a tour of some parts of the mansion.

Netizens marvelled at the type of gold furniture and fittings in the magestic house. The young man showed exotic wines at a section in the mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His showcase of his family's house has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 100k views as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

precious said:

"I'm actually speechless. .... but I love you."

LoneWolf said:

"Make una dey try invest for una side, places like Owerri, Abakaliki .. Lagos too choke abeg..."

Brownskinkiki said:

"Seriously why are they always building mighty mansions in the village where no one goes only during festivities like why."

Der Kaiser said:

"Lessons from Biafran- Nigeria civil war. Ego rute ụlọ, ozuo ọha. No matter how rich you are if you don't have mansion in village OYO!!!"

Valentina Nappi said:

"Nah this house dem dey use act Palace for nollywood films."

Tamara joy said:

"The gold furniture is enough to tell me you Igbo."

Nelson charity John said:

"Gold furniture has a chokehold on igbo people."

Man who left the village with nothing builds fine house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who left the village with nothing had built a fine house years later.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 30, 2021, the blogger shared how he left his village in Mbano, Imo state for life in the city of Owerri.

With nothing on him when he embarked on the journey in 2007, IfeanyiCy said he found shelter in an abandoned building thanks to a friend.

The biochemistry graduate from Abia State University shared with Legit.ng how he lost his leg and had been pronounced dead before je*rking back to life.

Source: Legit.ng