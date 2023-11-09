Mixed reactions have trailed the sorry state of an apartment rented at N2 million on an annual basis

While the location of the apartment was not given out, its flooded condition generated massive reactions

Some people joked about the house being worth the price and tagged the flood its swimming pool

A video of a flooded apartment rented to its occupant at N2 million annually has sent social media into a frenzy.

New media platform, @PulseNigeria247, released a clip showing the sorry state of the apartment with the caption:

"How can you pay 2 million for this apartment?"

The apartment had people in stitches. Photo Credit: @PulseNigeria247

Source: Twitter

The short clip gave a view of the apartment's flooded compound and its waterlogged inside. The water was above ground level and almost got to half of the wall level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is not clear where the flooded apartment is situated but many netizens thought it was overpriced. There were those who had funny thoughts about the flooded look of the place.

The video has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on the video

@cc_onugwu said:

"Wow.

"No need of going to swimming pool God is wonderful ."

@ma_azi_1 said:

"Free swimming pool from parlour to master bedroom, nothing beats this for real, no more walking."

@IamBlaccode said:

"Why won't it get people talking... Forget the occupants of this apartment have just rented a swimming pool and I hope they have swimming suit and can swim on a daily ."

@OgooPrincewill1 said:

"Is very risky to have electricity in such a situation."

@pseudo_lord said:

"Because it comes with swimming pool nah.

"It has to be expensive."

@MrBeejayy said:

"I think the offer is good especially with the free indoor swimming pool ."

@x7stargeneral said:

"On one hand, it's disheartening to think about the vast inequality that exists in our society. The fact that some individuals can afford such a luxurious apartment while others struggle to find a decent place to live is a stark reminder of the disparities that persist. It's a reminder of the privileges and opportunities that some are fortunate enough to have, while others are left behind."

Family living in waterlogged house for years

In a related report, a family who lives in a waterlogged apartment has gone viral online.

The unidentified family has been residing in a house filled with water for about 5 years as they are poor.

A philanthropist, who called at the family's home, was overwhelmed with emotions and promised to help them relocate.

The kind personality gave the kids' father wads of cash after making them stand in their water-logged apartment to show netizens how delicate their situation is.

Woman swims in her flooded parlour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman swam in her waterlogged parlour while her daughter videoed.

In a clip, the lady, tinagold337, stayed in front of her camera to show how waterlogged their family's parlour has become, funnily describing the situation as "bunch of water."

In the clip, while she was talking, her mother was behind her, swimming in the puddle. Beside her was her brother contributing to the video.

The lady's mother played as her backup performer as she emphasised words like "Jesus" when her child said the same thing.

Source: Legit.ng