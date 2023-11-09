"Marriage Men Dey Do This One Too": Lady Sends Husband to Grind Pap in Rain

A wife has shared a video of her husband braving the rain to grind some pap for her, and it has caused a stir online

A wife has shared a hilarious video of her husband on social media, showing how he went out in the rain to grind some pap for her cooking.

The husband, who did not want to disappoint his wife or argue with her, took an umbrella and went out to look for a pap grinder in the neighbourhood.

Wife boldly sends wife to grind pap.

The wife secretly filmed him as he returned home with the ground pap in a bowl, and posted the video online to show how much he loved her and how far he would go for her.

The video has gone viral on social media, attracting mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising the husband’s devotion and loyalty, and others criticising the wife’s behaviour and lack of empathy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

David-pralz reacted:

"Until e carry your pap go play ball."

Olayinka omotola said:

"You make me remember my ex, than guy runs errand for a living especially when it pertains to food preparation."

THE WEEKEND:

"Wait so married men Dey go message for house was not informed omg tot whenu marry na she go Dey do all dis na make I stay single later."

Blessed super:

"Omo I no go gree o na that day we go go buy blender con buy solar for the blender sef."

Madi S:

"Una no get blender Choi."

SteadyWav3:

"Lol so nah every where."

Shuga:

"Mine will just tell me to buy smoked fish make him use drink garri first get strength deh go errands."

BaeUbarbie:

"Omo can't wait to get married ohhh so my wife go ask me to grind pepper."

Source: Legit.ng