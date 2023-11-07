A loving father happily assisted his daughter, who used him as a mannequin to comb her wig

The video which captured the moment shows how the lady put her wig on her father's head and combed it

The video has fascinated many social media users, with some saying they have no such relationship with their father

A lady wore her wig on her father's head when she wanted to comb it and stretch it.

In a heartwarming video, the father willingly gave up his head for his daughter to use.

The loving father willingly submitted his head. Photo credit: TikTok/@lady..p4.

The video shows how the man bent his head and his daughter stretched the hair like a salonist.

The father sat calmly without moving as if he was enjoying the whole thing. The lady, Lady_p4 expressed undying love for her father.

She captioned the video:

"I too love this man."

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise father who submitted his head for his daughter to use as mannequin

@ariana said:

"My dad took life too serious."

@Joy Millicent said:

"If my kids can't do this with their dad. I no do abeg. I love connections like this. Not people acting so matured."

@user120293263933

"Why am I so shocked? Maybe because my papa dey act like an old soldier."

@Bosszara5 reacted:

"Awww! My papa no wan see wig for your head sef. As s long as he no give you money take buy that thing he no wan see am for him house."

@Ebony black said:

"Daddy most kindly wait till you are done."

@Gentle~Grace said:

"The funniest thing is if na my papa he go say the hair na from marine spirit say dem don initiate me."

@Only_One Ariel said:

"I wish mine was still alive. He would have done the same. He was aways playful."

