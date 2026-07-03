Veteran German producer Moritz Borman died in Munich at the age of 71 after building a career that spanned acclaimed dramas, literary adaptations and blockbuster Hollywood productions

Borman worked with some of the film industry's biggest names, producing several Oliver Stone movies alongside major productions including Terminator

His longtime producing partners paid tribute to his lasting influence on independent filmmaking, describing him as a generous, passionate and visionary producer

Moritz Borman, the German film producer known for his work on the Terminator franchise and several Oliver Stone films, has died at the age of 71.

He passed away from natural causes in Munich on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, where he was working on his latest project.

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Moritz Borman passes away while filming a new legal drama in Munich, Germany. Photo: Moritz Borman

Source: Instagram

His death was confirmed by longtime producing partners Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle; Deadline Magazine reported.

Moritz Borman's career across drama and blockbusters

Moritz Borman’s career stretched across more than 25 feature films, ranging from acclaimed literary adaptations to Hollywood action spectacles.

He first gained recognition with John Huston’s 1984 film Under the Volcano, adapted from Malcolm Lowry’s novel.

The film earned Academy Award nominations for Albert Finney’s performance and its score, establishing Borman as a producer of note.

He later produced The Quiet American in 2002, based on Graham Greene’s novel set during the First Indochina War.

The film starred Michael Caine, who received an Oscar nomination, alongside Brendan Fraser.

Moritz Borman's partnership with Oliver Stone

Moritz Borman shared a long creative relationship with director Oliver Stone.

Together they worked on Alexander, World Trade Center, W., Savages and Snowden, the biographical drama about CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

These collaborations solidified his reputation as a producer able to bridge independent and mainstream cinema.

Hollywood action and final project

Beyond dramas, Moritz Borman’s credits included Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, The Crow: Salvation, Harrison Ford’s submarine thriller K-19: The Widowmaker and the animated Playmobil: The Movie.

His final project is a legal drama directed by John Lee Hancock, featuring Jonathan Bailey, Lakeith Stanfield and Laura Dern.

Tributes from colleagues

Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle, while confirming the death of their friend, remembered him as a producer who shaped independent filmmaking by connecting Europe and Hollywood.

“As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood. He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema.”

They added that his influence would continue through the films he made and the filmmakers he inspired.

“His legacy will endure through the films he made, the filmmakers he inspired, and the lasting impact he had on our industry.”

Terminator and Snowden movie producer Moritz Borman dies, his partners confirm. Photo: Moritz Borman

Source: Instagram

Comedian Paul Sneddon, known as Vladimir McTavish, dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Sneddon, the legendary Scottish comedian best known for his alter egos Vladimir McTavish and Bob Doolally, has died at the age of 70 after battling cancer.

His passing was confirmed on July 1, 2026, by The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow, just weeks before he was scheduled to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tributes have poured in from fellow comedians and fans, remembering him not only for his sharp wit and decades-long influence on the comedy scene but also for his kindness and generosity off stage.

Source: Legit.ng