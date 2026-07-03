Moritz Borman, Producer Behind Terminator Films, Dies at 71
- Veteran German producer Moritz Borman died in Munich at the age of 71 after building a career that spanned acclaimed dramas, literary adaptations and blockbuster Hollywood productions
- Borman worked with some of the film industry's biggest names, producing several Oliver Stone movies alongside major productions including Terminator
- His longtime producing partners paid tribute to his lasting influence on independent filmmaking, describing him as a generous, passionate and visionary producer
Moritz Borman, the German film producer known for his work on the Terminator franchise and several Oliver Stone films, has died at the age of 71.
He passed away from natural causes in Munich on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, where he was working on his latest project.
His death was confirmed by longtime producing partners Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle; Deadline Magazine reported.
Moritz Borman's career across drama and blockbusters
Moritz Borman’s career stretched across more than 25 feature films, ranging from acclaimed literary adaptations to Hollywood action spectacles.
He first gained recognition with John Huston’s 1984 film Under the Volcano, adapted from Malcolm Lowry’s novel.
The film earned Academy Award nominations for Albert Finney’s performance and its score, establishing Borman as a producer of note.
He later produced The Quiet American in 2002, based on Graham Greene’s novel set during the First Indochina War.
The film starred Michael Caine, who received an Oscar nomination, alongside Brendan Fraser.
Moritz Borman's partnership with Oliver Stone
Moritz Borman shared a long creative relationship with director Oliver Stone.
Together they worked on Alexander, World Trade Center, W., Savages and Snowden, the biographical drama about CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden.
These collaborations solidified his reputation as a producer able to bridge independent and mainstream cinema.
Hollywood action and final project
Beyond dramas, Moritz Borman’s credits included Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, The Crow: Salvation, Harrison Ford’s submarine thriller K-19: The Widowmaker and the animated Playmobil: The Movie.
His final project is a legal drama directed by John Lee Hancock, featuring Jonathan Bailey, Lakeith Stanfield and Laura Dern.
Tributes from colleagues
Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle, while confirming the death of their friend, remembered him as a producer who shaped independent filmmaking by connecting Europe and Hollywood.
“As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood. He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema.”
They added that his influence would continue through the films he made and the filmmakers he inspired.
“His legacy will endure through the films he made, the filmmakers he inspired, and the lasting impact he had on our industry.”
Comedian Paul Sneddon, known as Vladimir McTavish, dies
Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Sneddon, the legendary Scottish comedian best known for his alter egos Vladimir McTavish and Bob Doolally, has died at the age of 70 after battling cancer.
His passing was confirmed on July 1, 2026, by The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow, just weeks before he was scheduled to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Tributes have poured in from fellow comedians and fans, remembering him not only for his sharp wit and decades-long influence on the comedy scene but also for his kindness and generosity off stage.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.