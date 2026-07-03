A Kaduna High Court dismissed former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai's third bail application on Monday, June 29

The ICPC presented evidence showing the National Hospital, Abuja disowned the medical report El-Rufai submitted to support his application

Judge Darius Khobo ordered the ICPC to grant El-Rufai access to personal physicians and any diagnostic facility of his choice in Nigeria

A Kaduna High Court on Monday dismissed the third bail application filed by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who is standing trial on a nine-count charge brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Presiding Judge Darius Khobo threw out the application after the ICPC produced documentary evidence that undermined the medical report at its centre.

A Kaduna High Court dismissed the ex-governor's third bail application on Monday, June 29. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai had grounded his latest bail request on medical grounds, attaching a report labelled "Exhibit A" and purportedly issued by the National Hospital, Abuja.

The document claimed he had been diagnosed with advanced metastatic prostate cancer requiring specialised treatment unavailable anywhere in Nigeria, The Cable reported.

ICPC exposes disputed medical report

During proceedings, the anti-graft commission tendered a document from Muhammad Raji Mahmud, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The CMD's document stated that a thorough search of the hospital's electronic medical records and patient indexes returned no hospital number, patient file, billing record, consultation history, or any indication that El-Rufai had ever received treatment at the facility.

The hospital further noted that the report in question was issued without the knowledge or authorisation of its management.

Judge Khobo held that a medical report disowned by the very institution that supposedly issued it could not form the basis for the reliefs the former governor was seeking.

He nonetheless directed the ICPC to ensure El-Rufai has unrestricted access to his personal physicians and may be escorted to any specialised diagnostic or clinical facility of his choice within Nigeria for the duration of the trial, Vanguard reported.

El-Rufai's charges and custody history

El-Rufai was arraigned by the ICPC on nine counts related to alleged conferment of benefit under false pretences and dishonest disposal of loan funds. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is not the first time the court has refused him bail. In April, Judge Khobo declined an earlier bail application, ruling that it was in the interest of justice for the former governor to remain in custody and be available for trial.

El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 19, following his release by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was briefly freed in March to attend his mother's burial before being returned to custody.

The ICPC is also prosecuting the former governor on separate charges at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

ICPC reacts as El-Rufai group hires US lobbyists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s detention and prosecution are guided strictly by the law and not politics.

The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, said the anti-corruption agency was not moved by the El-Rufai Support Group Association’s decision to seek international support.

Source: Legit.ng