An Ogun traditional priest has died after allegedly setting himself ablaze, leaving residents searching for answers

Community members shared differing accounts as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident

Residents also recounted the priest’s final moments before his death as fresh details continue to surface

Residents of Adebiopon Village in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state have been left in shock after a 50-year-old traditional priest, Muritala Shodiya, allegedly set himself on fire and later died from his injuries.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

According to reports shared by Punch Metro, Shodiya, popularly known as "Ifa," allegedly poured petrol on himself inside an uncompleted building before setting himself ablaze.

Police investigate after tragic death of an Ifa priest in Ogun state. Stock photo: ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Residents who noticed the fire quickly rushed to the scene, put out the flames, and took him to the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, for treatment. He was pronounced dead on Thursday morning, July 2.

Before his death, Shodiya was well known in the community for fortune-telling and Ifa worship. He had reportedly practised in Ijaye for several years before relocating to Adebiopon Village.

Community members speak on what happened

A resident who spoke anonymously claimed Shodiya had not been acting like himself before the incident.

The source alleged that his wife had left him for another man and claimed he had shown signs of depression, although there has been no official confirmation that this was the reason for the incident.

"We learnt that he set himself on fire. He had not been himself since his wife left him for another man. He had been showing signs of depression," the resident said.

Another resident, identified only as Kazeem, said villagers did everything they could to save his life after seeing him on fire.

"We rushed to the scene to save his life. We put out the fire and took him to the hospital, but I just heard this morning that he has died," Kazeem said.

Kazeem also addressed rumours that someone else may have been responsible.

"Although some people claimed that other people set him on fire, he actually set himself ablaze. He crawled out of the bush while he was on fire."

Ogun community mourns after an Ifa priest allegedly set himself ablaze.

Source: Original

He also said Shodiya had previously lived in Ijaye-Adebakin, Abeokuta, before moving to Adebiopon Village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

Police open investigation

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway.

The command's spokesperson, Babaseyi Oluseyi, said Shodiya allegedly poured petrol on himself before setting himself on fire inside an uncompleted building.

"He was rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, for treatment. Police officers visited the scene, documented the incident, and commenced an investigation," he said.

The circumstances surrounding Shodiya's death are still under investigation. Although community members have shared different accounts about what may have led to the incident, the police have not officially established a motive.

Bandits kill Sokoto Chief Imam, two others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits attacked Talluje and neighbouring Chofi communities in Sokoto state, killing the Chief Imam of Talluje village and two other residents during the deadly assault.

Residents said the attackers stormed the villages on motorcycles, opened fire for nearly two hours, and rustled an unspecified number of livestock before fleeing the area.

Source: Legit.ng