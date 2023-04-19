A Nigerian lawyer has proudly opened up on social media about what she does in her matrimonial home

She said she washes her husband's clothes daily, cleans the house as well as serve him food while holding the bowl for him to wash his hands

Her post has sparked mixed reactions on the net as many hailed her, just as others had some reservations

A Nigerian lawyer identified as Princess Jemaimah has revealed that she washes her husband's clothes everyday.

Princess made the disclosure on Facebook as she highlighted some other roles and duties she does in her matrimonial home.

Princess says she cleans the house daily. Photo Credit: Princess Jemaimah

Source: Facebook

She added that she serves him food and holds the bowl for him to wash his hands and also cleans the house daily.

According to Princess, doing these things does not in anyway reduce her and stated that it is actually honourable to care for someone selflessly.

She revealed that sometimes they do the chores together, adding that her husband runs more errands for her than she does for him.

The lawyer opined that a happy home is a place of unconditional love, selfless service and forgiveness.

Reactions on social media

Prince Denzel said:

"Nice one ma, but In every marriage, discover what works for you and stick to it..... The principle of Mr A might not work for Mr B as they all have different principles to get the same result which is a happy home and a marriage made in heaven."

Amarachi Jonah Uduma said:

"This is great as this works for you in your home and it's great to know he plays his own role no one is under any pressure.

"We will have a washing machine and every thing or devices/ Technology that makes life easier.

"Amen."

Eke Sax Johnson said:

"Mummy we no understand that last one,please throw more light."

Eseoghene Gracious Ojingwa said:

"Very impressive ma, but How do you meet up these daily even with your Profession or Job as a lawyer? I’m asking from a very inquisitive point so we too can learn. You return from work to do all of these? ???"

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Nnamani said:

"God bless you ma.

"This woke generation won't like this but we appreciate the sincerity and truth you communicate."

