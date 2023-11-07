In an interview with media personality Chude, actress Beverly Osu recounted the most painful experience she has ever had

Beverly revealed she had to choose to be with one of her parents, and she decided to go with her dad, who rejected her outrightly

The model also talked about her experience dating older men and how she would never be the source of any other woman's pain

Popular actress Beverly Osu, as a child, had to choose between her father and mother, and she chose her dad.

The dark-skinned actress, in her interview with Chude, revealed her late dad rejected her outrightly, told her to stay with her mum and never visited like he promised even though he lived close.

For the actress, that was the most painful experience she had, and her mum who was her backbone also left.

Beverly noted she doesn't have daddy issues but has always been moved towards older guys and dated them.

According to the BBAfrica star, those men were not sugar daddies or other women's husbands; they were just regular boyfriends she dated.

She stressed that she doesn't want to be another woman's pain. Hence, relationships with married men didn't work out for her.

Despite how much she likes to be in love and be loved, Beverly Osu, who turned 30 last year, affirmed that she's good on her own if she has to be.

Netizens react to Beverly Osu's revelation

The actress' video sparked different opinions as some netizens empathised with her.

