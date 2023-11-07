A woman has shared how she met the love of her life after giving him her number in a keke, a type of tricycle taxi

The woman said she did not expect much from the random encounter, but it turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life

The man has not only proposed to her, but also showered her with countless gifts and affection

A woman has shared a video of how she found her soulmate after giving him her phone number in a keke, a type of tricycle taxi that is popular in Nigeria.

The video has captured the attention of many people online, who have been touched by their romantic and heartwarming story.

The couple who met in Keke napep. Photo credit: TikTik/@loverita57

Source: TikTok

The woman said she met the man in the keke. He asked for her number and she gave it to him, thinking it was just a casual conversation.

She did not expect anything to happen, but it turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life.

The man called her eventually and they started talking. They soon realised they had a lot in common and felt a strong connection.

The woman said the man has been treating her like a queen ever since. He has not only proposed to her, but also showered her with countless gifts and affection.

Their story shows that love can be found in the most unexpected places and that sometimes taking a chance can lead to happiness.

It also shows that fate can bring two people together in a miraculous way.

Watch the video of their adorable journey here and see how a keke ride led to a romantic relationship:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Helen-ddiplexxx reacted:

"Abeg which junction you enter the keke from?"

Faith chucks said:

"Moral lesson; try give your number out whenever you Dey inside keke."

EmpressEadae:

"Omo, nah keke from today o000, I go add trekking self."

User7383736363:

"First thing tomorrow morning, I dey go enter keke."

Sarima bella:

"If I book bolt again make I know Watin cause am."

Thickladycee:

"Hey Godddd .. Please dey give us update na."

Southside Debbs:

"Na me pay for the keke wey she enter."

DatGurlMaya:

"If na me now he go Dey ask when u go come know my house."

Da Bliss:

"Na to the enter Keke na O00 and to give number 9."

Miss aqeela:

"Abeg what time yoU gave him the number and which junction you enter keke ..make I enter am now."

Source: Legit.ng