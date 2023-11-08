A Nigerian herbalist, identified as Don Daddy, has taken to social media to express joy about the amputation of Mr Ibu's leg

The herbalist dragged the actor and Evangelist Ebuka Obi of Zion Ministry as he urged Mr Ibu to confess

The herbalist's new video has sent social media into a frenzy as many criticised him for rejoicing over Ibu's condition

Ailing actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has been called out on social media by an herbalist named Don Daddy.

Ibu's leg was recently amputated as his health condition worsened and the herbalist expressed joy over the development.

Speaking in Igbo language, in a TikTok video, the herbalist said he hoped the other leg would be amputated so the actor would be reduced to using a wheelchair.

Don Daddy said Mr Ibu should confess

Don Daddy urged Mr Ibu to confess and recalled how the actor once visited Evangelist Ebuka Obi's Zion Ministry in what he called a fake miracle aimed at promoting Zion Ministry.

He taunted Ibu, wondering why the actor didn't return to Obi's church so he is not only healed but his amputated leg returned.

He blasted those who criticise people who practice the traditional way openly but run to them in secret.

People react to Don Daddy's video

Juliebig1 said:

"Your turn is coming cus you will surely receive what you wish your fellow brother and internet will surely remember this your video."

Uzozie George said:

"But he's saying the truth. now he's sick why didn't he go back to Ebuka for instant healing, now he's real sick and not act."

Bishop Morlife said:

"Bro I understand what you're trying to say, people will misunderstand you because of your choice of words but you're saying the truth. Know this."

darkangel said:

"So it’s bc Ebuka obi doesn’t support your dibia,so you are powerful and you are like this."

nwakaibeya7 said:

"Zion ministry will keep on being the talk of town ... . anybody that wants to be known/ popular , he will start talking about Bro Ebuka Obi."

EMKAY said:

"Rain no dey fall for only one roof, life na turn by turn, when e reach u'r turn remember the video wey you bin do for Mr ibu."

Amylove said:

"No lets call a spare a spare,if mr ibu has once went to Zion for miracle and he perform it well whether prank or not y not he go for this period he is."

Re Ub Cy said:

"I was thinking abt these too, Ebuka suppose heal Mr ibu."

Ibu's family speaks on why his leg was amputated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ibu's family had spoken about the reason for his leg amputation.

According to a statement from his family, as of 1 pm on Monday, November 6, he had undergone seven surgeries, and one of his legs had to be amputated.

The family said they had to accept the actor's new reality as that was the only way to keep him alive.

They also called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to come through for the actor as he is still in a delicate state and needs all the help he can get.

