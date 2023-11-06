A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian woman who patiently waited for her husband to settle in Canada before joining him has gone viral

A touching video of a young Nigerian woman who endured a long wait for her husband to relocate to Canada and finally reunited with him there has captured the hearts of many online.

The woman confessed that it was the hardest challenge for her to part ways with her husband and embark on a journey to a foreign country without him by her side.

They eventually reunited. Photo credit: TikTok/@mzsekan

But after months of anticipation, her visa application was successful and she was able to fly to Canada and meet her husband again in a tearful hug at the airport.

The video showcases the couple’s happiness and affection as they hold each other tightly after a long separation.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from people who praised the couple’s resilience and love.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Claudia said:

"Congratulations sis i Use u as a point of contact I pray the God of 11th hoUr reunit me with my man in this November."

Nana Akua wrote:

"Congratulations, I tap into your testimony in Jesus name."

God's Gift:

"You got approved on my birthday congratulations."

Mrs O:

"Welcome to Winnipeg. Congratulations dear,i tap."

Olamideabiodun355:

"Congratulations sis I tap from your testimony pray I will be reuniting with hubby in Canada soon."

Tunmysetouch:

"Congratulations to you I tap into your testimony in Jesus Name."

Quabena Kharis:

"Congratulations dear.God did... before my birthday july 28 in my family will be in canada .. amen."

