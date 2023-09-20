A video shared by @omo__tolani59 on the TikTok app has melted the hearts of many who watched it

The touching video captured the reunion of a Nigerian lady named Tolani and her beloved husband in the UK

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings for the couple

A doting couple has gone viral on social media after reuniting with each other in the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video shared by the lady @omo__tolani59, she expressed her initial concerns when her husband left for the UK, thinking that their relationship might be over.

Woman reunites with husband in UK Photo credit: @omo_tolani59/TikTok.

Couple reunites happily in UK

However, to her delight, they were able to reunite in the UK after a long period and her joy knew no bounds.

She wrote;

“When he left for UK, I thought everything was over. To God be the glory, we are together now in UK.”

Reactions as woman reunites with husband in UK

Netizens who watched the heartwarming TikTok video were filled with joy for Tolani and her husband.

In the comments section, they showered the couple with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness for their reunion.

Watch the video below:

Couple reunite 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later. They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

When both couples met again in 2007, they learnt about their divorces in their respective marriages, so they started another relationship, eventually leading to their reunion. Grace said after their first break up, they never forgot each other. Even after losing contact with each other, John had once gone as far as to track Grace down by calling an international directory in the U.S.

Both Grace and John said that love is worth taking a chance on, especially for those who had earlier experienced a loss in love; they said it is normal to come back to see if they feel the same way for each other again. “Know that it's never too late to find where you're supposed to be and who you're supposed to be there with”

Source: Legit.ng