A TikTok video that shows the journey of a couple from friendship to marriage has captured the hearts of many viewers

The video features a series of photos that depict the couple’s gradual development of their relationship over time

The photos reveal the couple’s happiness and strong bond with each other

Many people have been touched by a TikTok video that tells the story of how a couple fell in love and got married.

The video, which has gone viral on the social media platform, consists of a slideshow of photos that show the different stages of the couple’s relationship.

Amazing couple show step by step romance that led to marriage. Photo credit: @tegalism2

Source: TikTok

Couple fell in love slowly together which led to marriage

The photos chronicle how the couple started as friends, then became closer, and eventually tied the knot.

The photos also display the couple’s joy and affection for each other, as they smile, hug, and kiss in various settings.

The video is a testament to the power of love and patience, and how a slow-burn romance can lead to a happy marriage.

Watch the video about the couple below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the couple below:

@ChommyGlobal reacted:

"I fast forward dis video bam reach where I km across d bby lI shouted wow jesuswat a cute bby den I start d video afresh CUx why notLove dis."

@BSINACVA said:

"Congrats and many more happy moments and anniversary to celebrate and be thankful to Jehovah."

@Chinasa wrote:

"I wish my man is this lovely. And the baby ooo, this is my wish

@Munofave commented:

"From the start i already said their kids are gonna look so cute and then boom the baby is so adorable omg."

@Sophiaaa also commented:

"Love is beautiful when you find the right person."

@fav662:

"The child resemble his father like. Ssoo nine months, this baby came out just looking like dad, he is cute."

Source: Legit.ng