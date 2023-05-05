A Heartwarming TikTok video has captured the emotional goodbye between a girl, her twin sister and her family as she relocates to the UK

A TikTok post showcasing a young girl's emotional relocation to the UK has gone viral. It left viewers in tears as they witness the heartfelt goodbye between the girl's sister and her family.

In the video, the girl was seen being escorted by her family to the Nigerian airport, with her twin and elder sisters, parents, and elder sister's children all accompanying her on this bittersweet journey.

The family was captured on camera embracing one another, with tears streaming down their faces, as they came to terms with the fact that they will be separated for a long time.

The twin sisters were particularly emotional, clinging onto themselves for a long as the other embarked on a new journey to the UK.

The video showed the family waiting together in the airport lounge, with everyone deeply emotional. The emotional scene was captured perfectly by the person filming the video, who appeared to be a family member too.

The departure scene concluded with the girl hugging between sisters for a long while walking towards the departure gate, and everyone waving goodbye with tears in their eyes.

Watch the emotional video:

Here are some of the comments gathered on Tiktok:

@vivianbotchway2220 commented:

I tap into these beautiful blessings in Jesus' name

@queentee2104 said:

"Am sure when your twin. Get home. She will sick like one week first "

@slimazter reacted:

"Now, y am I here with tears in my eyes"

@precious_adeife said:

"I was teary when I watched your twin sister’s ownmay God grant you a peaceful stay"

@teewhy666 said:

"Why I Dey cry watching this wettin be my own now…egbami "

