A heartwarming TikTok video of a Nigerian mum reuniting with her kids at the airport has gone viral

The mum had been separated from her children for a long time and was eagerly waiting to see them again

As soon as they appeared, she ran towards them and embraced them with tears of joy

A touching video that captures the emotional moment a Nigerian mum reunites with her kids after a long separation has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows the mum standing anxiously at the airport, looking around for her children who she had not seen for a long time.

Happy mother reunites with children. Photo credit: TikTok/@3dmom2012

Source: TikTok

As soon as they emerge from the crowd, she dashes towards them and wraps them in a tight hug, crying tears of happiness.

She then leads them out of the airport, holding their hands and smiling.

The video has touched the hearts of many viewers who commented on the love and joy of the family reunion.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alicia reacted:

"The greatest happiness for a mother... more than anything else in this world,joy of your children."

Mlan733663:

"Who else ls cutting onions."

FariBarb wrote:

"I have never been so happy for a stranger."

ChietaMoyol:

"Kutochema kunge ndini. i miss my fam."

Hayatishamsa3:

"I tap into your blessing please God make it for me i miss my kids so much."

Michellemaps0:

"Cheers to US who watched more than 3 timese. So adorable."

Rich lady:

"So they came alone?"

MelodyMadya-Chikwin:

"I don't know you and only saw you just now but I felt your happiness and cried."

NoetheCommento:

"Stay crying for strangers on TikTok congratulations mburuuuuu."

Ruva:

"I miss my daughter l can't wait for this day."

Source: Legit.ng