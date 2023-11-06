Confusion and chaos ensued in a school premises after a school reportedly took action against a student caught engaging in malpractice

A student of the institution reported that a female student exposed her colleague using a phone during an examination

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as many people criticised the female student who blew the whistle on her colleague

A female student has reportedly been demoted from year three to year one after she was found to have engaged in examination malpractice.

A TikToker, @nwabu_maron, who is a student of the institution, shared a video showing the commotion that followed the incident.

According to her, a female student reported her colleague for using her phone during an examination.

While the institution involved was not disclosed, it was reported that the defaulting female student was stepped down from 300 level to 100 level.

@nwabu_maron thought reporting the cheating student was a heartless thing to do.

People react to the malpractice incident

jennyemmy88 said:

''First of all na me carry phone i get right give u answer or not.

"Secondly why u no carry ur own phone? ur papa send u come school make i give answer???''

user7834189555331 said:

"That is why some Alvan gals will not have sense are u satisfied now because of mgbo. this gal is very wicked and God will not forgive u rubbish."

Weirdly said:

''Person way dem go catch outside school beat the madness comot for him head."

Doverun said:

"A school can't step you down all they can do is watch you closely during the next exam."

Akua Empress said:

"The girl is wicked but isn’t by force to tell you the answer heartless person."

Engr. Sulaiman Muhammad S. said:

"At least dem no expel her na.. wish Nigerian universities would do something like this rather than expelling someone for exam misconduct."

Eva said:

"I’ve been in situations like dis,least I’ll do is never to sit with u again or even tlk to u again u go Dey do expo yet u no wan show,till time expire."

user88071820008 said:

"I personally ask my friends to wait till am done cause I normally use phone and is to risky to talk or show answers until m done."

