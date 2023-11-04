A hilarious TikTok video shows two ABUAD students dancing in front of their classmates as a punishment for being noisy

The lecturer ordered them to show off their moves after they disrupted the class with their chatter

The students, wearing red and black outfits, reluctantly complied and performed some awkward dance steps

A funny video captures the moment two ABUAD students were forced to dance in front of their classmates as a penalty for being noisy.

The lecturer, who was teaching a class at the prestigious Nigerian university, decided to teach them a lesson by making them showcase their dance skills after they disturbed the class with their loud conversation.

Students asked to dance by their lecturers. Photo credit: TikTok/@higuys7

Source: TikTok

The students, who were clad in matching red and black outfits, obeyed the lecturer’s command and performed some clumsy and hilarious dance steps, much to the amusement of their fellow students.

The video, which was posted on the popular social media platform, has gone viral, attracting thousands of likes, comments and shares from viewers who found it funny and relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Giftbby reacted:

"Poor man pikin go say na secondary school."

Aramide said:

"This school can't be real."

Animeforlife644 wrote:

"See secondary school."

Nathan:

"Go Go power Rangers."

Ade62733663:

"Just when I was too sick to attend class."

Baridosia:

"Wdym secondary school, this is fun abeg. Plus this loooks like what my lecturer in Rsu would do too."

Larry:

"Medical students. They clap hands like say na praise."

Otuks4:

"Omo.. This school na pure cruise ong."

Verylitoma:

"Kamsi.ceo @kanye na my roomate be that."

Rufai:

"I wasn't the one that played the song."

BashBash:

"This is going to be Us one day if we don't stop making noise and laughing."

Source: Legit.ng