After publishing a detailed breakdown of the salaries of lecturers at the University of Nairobi, Legit.ng has also shared details of the allowances they receive

Each lecturer is entitled to breakfast, a motor vehicle, dental, and several other allowances, as shown on the university's website

Legit.ng converted the amounts allocated to the different allowances into Nigerian naira for easier understanding and comparison

In most parts of the world, teachers and lecturers earn decent monthly salaries with which they can cater for themselves and their families. The importance of a teacher or lecturer in the growth of an individual cannot be underestimated, as they play a vital role from childhood through adulthood.

In a recent report, Legit.ng published a breakdown of the salaries of lecturers, senior lecturers, and professors at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenyan university lecturers enjoy house, hardship, breakfast allowances besides N1m pay. Photo Source: University of Nairobi

Source: Twitter

University of Nairobi: 5 Allowances of lecturers

Further details, however, revealed that these lecturers enjoy several other benefits or allowances in addition to their monthly salaries as a result of their contributions to the education sector.

In this article, Legit.ng lists some of the major allowances a lecturer at the University of Nairobi receives in addition to their monthly salary.

The monthly salary of a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Kenya, starts from KSh 99,409.00. When converted to Nigerian currency, this amounts to N1,054,321. This means that a lecturer at the University of Nairobi earns over N1 million as a monthly salary.

However, lecturers also enjoy several other allowances.

1. House-to-office (motor vehicle) allowance

On the university's website, details show that a lecturer is paid a transportation allowance for commuting from home to the office where they carry out their teaching duties.

The allowance is KSh 18,590.00, which is equivalent to N197,243.78.

2. House allowance

Apart from the house-to-office motor vehicle allowance, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi also receives a house allowance.

The amount is KSh 73,715.00, which is equivalent to N782,125.

3. Leave allowance

While the University of Nairobi website does not provide further details about this allowance, a lecturer receives a leave allowance of KSh 29,378.00.

When converted to Nigerian naira, this amounts to N311,708.

University of Nairobi reveals allowances lecturers receive in addition to N1m monthly salary. Photo Source: University of Nairobi

Source: Twitter

4. Hardship allowance

Aside from the allowances listed above, lecturers at the University of Nairobi also receive a hardship allowance.

The hardship allowance is KSh 60,000.00, which is equivalent to N636,584.

5. Meal allowance

On the university's website, there are different types of meal allowances. However, Legit.ng focused specifically on the breakfast allowance.

A lecturer at the University of Nairobi receives KSh 1,000.00 as breakfast meal allowance. In Nigerian naira, this is equivalent to N10,609.

Besides the allowances listed above, there are several others, including dental allowance and other benefits, which can be found on the university's website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian university lecturers were among the lowest paid in Africa despite their important role in teaching and research.

The report compared lecturers' salaries across African countries and showed that professors in Nigeria earn far less than their counterparts in countries such as South Africa, while ASUU called for better pay and improved welfare for academic staff.

University of Ibadan publishes lecturers' salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) published the salary scale for its lecturers and other academic staff.

The report, released on the university's website, showed the annual salaries of assistant lecturers, lecturers, senior lecturers, readers, professors, and librarians under the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS).

Source: Legit.ng