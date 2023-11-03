A Nigerian youth broke down in tears after returning to his abode to see his belongings outside without prior notice

According to the young man, he has nowhere to go and expressed confusion as to the next step to take

His video blew up on social media and touched people, with some offering to render him financial assistance

A young Nigerian man, identified as Dennis, has cried out on social media after his properties were thrown out of his abode.

Dennis lamented that he returned home to find all his belongings outside, saying he doesn't know what to do.

The distraught youth added that he has nowhere to go. Wording on his TikTok clip read:

"Came back to see my load outside.

"Omo I don't know what to do.

"I don't even have where to go."

Dennis videoed the properties to give netizens a view of how they were dumped outside.

Many Nigerians sent him words of encouragement after his video blew up. Some people offered him money.

Many people pitied him

idc said:

''Men don't cry buh once they cry it's too much to handle move back to ur parents homeplz xory."

Shocker said:

"Na una new of begging be this Abi una go just pack una load come out side come video ram come still dey cry on top of it nice work bro but I can’t tell."

bridgetfabian302 said:

"Please don't give up, I pray for you today for money that will help you get a place in Jesus' name amen."

Dreamcheesser1999,NO felling said:

"Drop your account bro whatever we can support with , I hard this experience in 2012 here in Lagos nobody to run to, always thank god for life."

queenmaxwell.come@gmail.come said:

"Na this kind thing dey make boys dey go do yahoo ohh."

Bigbaiby said:

"Drop aza let’s help the poor…200 each no go bad."

@chichigold said:

''If we can at least sent 500 each to him i think it will go along way pls lets help him."

user606437264660 said:

"I can employ u in my hotel with accommodation and feeding."

Single mum weeps after being thrown out of her shop

In a related report, a single mum had lamented after being thrown out of her shop.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the young lady said she had been occupying the shop since 2020, and she renewed her rent of N240,000 when it expired in April 2021.

Lizzy, who resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said she got N200k refund out of her N240k and was told to leave the shop in September after being given three months' grace.

Lady in tears as uncle sends her family packing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after her uncle threw them out of her late dad's house.

In a clip, the lady with tears in her eyes stated that since her father died, her uncle has been mounting big pressure on them, seeking to take over the properties.

The lady, while filming, showed the properties the man threw out. Beatrice, therefore, asked social media users to come to her family’s rescue.

