Eyamu Oghenenyerovwo Peculiar made history after she was elected the first female president of the University of Abuja Students' Union Government

The 300 level Tourism and Hospitality Management student secured victory during the 2025/2026 SUG election conducted through a digital voting platform

Peculiar described her election as a victory for young women and students who believed leadership should be based on competence, character and service

The University of Abuja has elected its first female Students' Union Government president following the conclusion of the 2025/2026 student leadership elections.

Eyamu Oghenenyerovwo Peculiar, a 300-level student in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, secured victory through the institution's digital voting platform.

Eyamu Oghenenyerovwo Peculiar becomes the first female SUG president at the University of Abuja. Photo: X/UNIABUJA

Source: Twitter

According to a social media post by the varsity's official account, she contested the election with the campaign slogan, "Everything Peculiar, Nothing Is Ordinary."

Who is University of Abuja's new SUG president?

The election marks a historic moment for the university, making Peculiar the first woman to be elected president of the Students' Union Government.

Following her victory, she thanked students for their support and described the outcome as a milestone that extends beyond personal success.

She said:

"I feel grateful to God and sincerely thankful to every student who believed in my vision. Being the first elected female SUG President is not just a personal achievement; it is a victory for every young woman who has dared to dream and for every student who believes leadership should be based on competence, character and service, not gender."

What does her victory represent?

Peculiar said the election reflected students' confidence in leadership founded on ability and commitment rather than gender.

The university also congratulated the president-elect and wished her a successful tenure as she prepares to lead the Students' Union Government during the 2025/2026 academic session.

Her emergence is expected to inspire greater female participation in student politics while opening a new chapter in the institution's history of student leadership.

FUOYE elects new executives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), with Mr Ajayi Olusegun Samuel emerging as the new president.

The election, which was conducted online, had its collation centre at Ado-Ekiti serving as the Situation Room, with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Strategic Partnerships, Research, Innovation and Linkages), Prof. SPRIL, serving as observers.

FUOYE suspends two students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has suspended two students pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that they were involved in the online circulation of private material relating to former Students' Union Government (SUG) President, James Iyanuoluwa Adio.

The university announced the decision in a statement signed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, who is currently serving as Acting Vice Chancellor.

According to the institution, the affected students, Alao Iyanuoluwa Odunayo and Olawale Abiodun Samuel, are being investigated over claims that they engaged in cyberbullying and published information concerning Adio's private life.

Source: Legit.ng