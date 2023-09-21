A woman has been exposed after she was found engaging in examination malpractice using her baby

The woman hid answers in sheets of paper beneath her baby's clothes, but luck eventually ran out on her

A video showing how the woman was disgraced in the examination hall has stirred mixed reactions

A Nigerian lady, a finalist, has been caught cheating in an examination hall using her baby as an instrument.

In a video, a man, believed to be an invigilator, called her out after noticing something was fishy about her.

The woman used her baby to engage in examination malpractice. Photo Credit: @coalcitywoman

Source: TikTok

"...You are doing malpractice in this class. I want to prove to the whole world that you are doing malpractice,'' the man blew hot as he made to search the lady while videoing her.

Lady denies engaging in examination malpractice

Still with her baby, the woman denied wrongdoing, but the man insisted she was cheating.

"This your sign-out is malpractice. Prof, come and see what this girl is doing. You will not pass this course. You will come back next year for this course. I promise you," the man said as he eventually found cheating exhibits hidden beneath the kid's clothes.

The lady immediately went on her knees and pleaded for mercy. Legit.ng could not ascertain the institution the incident took place in at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the cheating woman

adaeze said:

"Please forgive her ‘the baby no let her read."

user643239036304 said:

"There was no need for the video na."

ADION_1 said:

"This man is very wicked, what's his gain."

coca cola said:

"Is this a joke or real?she's not smart thou."

francodinero said:

"See as she wrap the baby like sui.cide bomber."

user19539699993042 said:

"Leave person na,na only her do malpractice ee."

Deh Ola said:

"Nothing u wan tell me na the pikin no allow her read omo."

Source: Legit.ng