A young lady who mimicked her boss, a tailor, has become a sensation on TikTok

She nailed her boss’s gestures and expressions so well that her co-worker was amazed by her performance

Her boss also watched her with admiration, as the young lady had clearly observed her closely

A hilarious video of a young lady who perfectly imitated her boss, a tailor, has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows the young lady acting out how her boss behaves and talks to customers and employees.

Employer acts like employee. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayomide_couture

Source: TikTok

She captured her boss’s mannerisms and tone of voice so accurately that her co-worker burst into laughter.

Her boss also joined in the fun and watched the young lady with a smile, as she realized how well the young lady had studied her.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who praised the young lady’s talent and humor.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng