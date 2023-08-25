Young Lady Recreates Childhood Run Towards Camera After Graduating From University in Video
- A TikTok video of a lady recreating her childhood run as a primary school pupil after graduating from university has gone viral
- The video showed the woman running towards the camera as a young girl
- Followed by a clip of her wearing a graduation gown and running in the same way, demonstrating how much she has grown up
A heartwarming video of a woman who relived her childhood memory of running joyfully as a primary school pupil has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
The video captures the woman sprinting towards the camera with a big smile on her face as a young girl in her school uniform, and then switches to a scene of her doing the same run in her graduation gown and cap as a university graduate.
Young lady recreates childhood run
The video showcased the woman’s journey from a little girl with dreams to a grown woman with achievements.
As of publishing the result, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
X_hert reacted:
"First year was giving mummy take me with yoU please."
Desola said:
"Ota Total Academ. Congratulations girl."
Hadiqatuljannah wrote:
"The transition we never expected."
Adeseye Adetola commented:
"Na lie. That can't be you mi o gba."
0m01ARA also commented:
"Not me watching continuOUsly congratulations dear."
Mercy63737373:
"See the first video talking about Mummy wait for me ,l will follow you. Congratulations dear."
Simply liyah:
"She looked so frUstrated in the first video."
Rofiah Oluwabukola:
"Aww. This is lovely. Congratulations."
Adedayor5:
"U changed from that to this in just 6yrs that's amazing."
Shasha:
"Congrats, it's not been easy."
Confident physically challenged lady dances to celebrate as she graduates from university
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university.
In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.
The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring.
