Global site navigation

Local editions

Young Lady Recreates Childhood Run Towards Camera After Graduating From University in Video
People

Young Lady Recreates Childhood Run Towards Camera After Graduating From University in Video

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A TikTok video of a lady recreating her childhood run as a primary school pupil after graduating from university has gone viral
  • The video showed the woman running towards the camera as a young girl
  • Followed by a clip of her wearing a graduation gown and running in the same way, demonstrating how much she has grown up

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

A heartwarming video of a woman who relived her childhood memory of running joyfully as a primary school pupil has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The video captures the woman sprinting towards the camera with a big smile on her face as a young girl in her school uniform, and then switches to a scene of her doing the same run in her graduation gown and cap as a university graduate.

Photo of young lady
Young lady recreates her old motion picture. Photo credit: TikTok/hadiqah.o
Source: TikTok

Young lady recreates childhood run

The video showcased the woman’s journey from a little girl with dreams to a grown woman with achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As of publishing the result, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

X_hert reacted:

"First year was giving mummy take me with yoU please."

Desola said:

"Ota Total Academ. Congratulations girl."

Hadiqatuljannah wrote:

"The transition we never expected."

Adeseye Adetola commented:

"Na lie. That can't be you mi o gba."

0m01ARA also commented:

"Not me watching continuOUsly congratulations dear."

Mercy63737373:

"See the first video talking about Mummy wait for me ,l will follow you. Congratulations dear."

Simply liyah:

"She looked so frUstrated in the first video."

Rofiah Oluwabukola:

"Aww. This is lovely. Congratulations."

Adedayor5:

"U changed from that to this in just 6yrs that's amazing."

Shasha:

"Congrats, it's not been easy."

Confident physically challenged lady dances to celebrate as she graduates from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that congratulatory messages are pouring in for a physically challenged lady who just graduated from university.

In a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok, the lady, @cindy_chilaka danced happily to celebrate the remarkable feat.

The lady with only one leg uses crutches to walk, which makes her story very inspiring.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel