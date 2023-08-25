A TikTok video of a lady recreating her childhood run as a primary school pupil after graduating from university has gone viral

The video showed the woman running towards the camera as a young girl

Followed by a clip of her wearing a graduation gown and running in the same way, demonstrating how much she has grown up

A heartwarming video of a woman who relived her childhood memory of running joyfully as a primary school pupil has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The video captures the woman sprinting towards the camera with a big smile on her face as a young girl in her school uniform, and then switches to a scene of her doing the same run in her graduation gown and cap as a university graduate.

Young lady recreates her old motion picture. Photo credit: TikTok/hadiqah.o

Source: TikTok

Young lady recreates childhood run

The video showcased the woman’s journey from a little girl with dreams to a grown woman with achievements.

As of publishing the result, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

X_hert reacted:

"First year was giving mummy take me with yoU please."

Desola said:

"Ota Total Academ. Congratulations girl."

Hadiqatuljannah wrote:

"The transition we never expected."

Adeseye Adetola commented:

"Na lie. That can't be you mi o gba."

0m01ARA also commented:

"Not me watching continuOUsly congratulations dear."

Mercy63737373:

"See the first video talking about Mummy wait for me ,l will follow you. Congratulations dear."

Simply liyah:

"She looked so frUstrated in the first video."

Rofiah Oluwabukola:

"Aww. This is lovely. Congratulations."

Adedayor5:

"U changed from that to this in just 6yrs that's amazing."

Shasha:

"Congrats, it's not been easy."

