"Nice Boss": Employer Asks Longtime Staff to Act Like Her, She Does It Hilariously in Viral TikTok Video
- An employer challenged her long-serving staff to impersonate her in a hilarious TikTok video
- The young woman who had been observing her boss closely nailed her imitation, making the employer burst into laughter
- The young woman entered the shop with her boss’s signature style and then started speaking in a similar manner, which impressed her
A shop owner decided to have some fun with her loyal staff and asked them to do a funny impersonation of her in a viral TikTok video.
The young woman who had been working with her for a long time accepted the challenge and showed off her amazing mimicry skills.
The young woman walked into the shop with her boss’s confident stride and then started speaking in a similar tone and accent, using the same phrases and gestures that her boss often used.
The employer was so amused by the spot-on imitation that she couldn’t help but laugh out loud.
The young woman also earned the admiration of her boss for her witty and humorous performance.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@Joyce Omo Enahoro reacted:
"Den u must be a good boss.. cos U always adding abeg before u send dem on an errand.. Nice one."
@CEE JAY said:
"If nah like this yoU dey do you no dey do well oOo0OH."
@WBest gurl wrote:
"Naso iPhone users dey fling hand Make my 3310 sha no enter coma."
@Freezy Moni commented:
"Na she do am well."
@SWUSGAR also commented:
"The fact you dey add abegi show u are nice yo them."
@treasuregold98:
"Nice boss."
@User5161222000832:
"Chaii l no fit laugh o."
@bella647474:
"This one na your pass."
Source: Legit.ng