An employer challenged her long-serving staff to impersonate her in a hilarious TikTok video

The young woman who had been observing her boss closely nailed her imitation, making the employer burst into laughter

The young woman entered the shop with her boss’s signature style and then started speaking in a similar manner, which impressed her

A shop owner decided to have some fun with her loyal staff and asked them to do a funny impersonation of her in a viral TikTok video.

The young woman who had been working with her for a long time accepted the challenge and showed off her amazing mimicry skills.

The young girl was so accurate the employer could not help but laugh. Photo credit: houx.of.preschi

Source: TikTok

The young woman walked into the shop with her boss’s confident stride and then started speaking in a similar tone and accent, using the same phrases and gestures that her boss often used.

The employer was so amused by the spot-on imitation that she couldn’t help but laugh out loud.

The young woman also earned the admiration of her boss for her witty and humorous performance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Joyce Omo Enahoro reacted:

"Den u must be a good boss.. cos U always adding abeg before u send dem on an errand.. Nice one."

@CEE JAY said:

"If nah like this yoU dey do you no dey do well oOo0OH."

@WBest gurl wrote:

"Naso iPhone users dey fling hand Make my 3310 sha no enter coma."

@Freezy Moni commented:

"Na she do am well."

@SWUSGAR also commented:

"The fact you dey add abegi show u are nice yo them."

@treasuregold98:

"Nice boss."

@User5161222000832:

"Chaii l no fit laugh o."

@bella647474:

"This one na your pass."

