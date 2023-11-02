A woman cried deeply in a viral video, telling the public that she has been single for a long time

The woman said she is searching for love since she is tired of being single and alone without a lover

She said she needs to urgently be someone's wife or at least girlfriend in case she cannot get a hubby

An elderly woman cried out bitterly in a viral video, saying she had been alone for a very long time.

She lamented that she has been trying to find love all to no avail, saying this is making her feel lonely.

In the clip, which is trending on social media, the woman was seen shedding bitter tears, lamenting her inability to settle with a husband or a boyfriend.

She made it clear that she needs a lover in her life. She said she urgently needed a man as a husband or a boyfriend.

Her tears touched a lot of netizens, some of who sympathised with her and prayed she would find the love of her life as soon as possible.

The clip was seen on the Twitter handle of @jesuispope, and it was later reposted by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of a woman in search of love

@OrAcle4romThaO said:

"One thing nobody can run away with is age! E go catch up with you eventually."

@unclescholes123 said:

"Wow!!! This is actually serious. May God grant her peace of mind and bring a good man her way. What some ladies do shakara wit, na hin another person dey crave for."

@official_adags said:

"She definitely deserves to be happy please, someone should help her before she goes into depressíòn."

@betty_nwabunike said:

"I sincerely hope you find not just a husband but a good husband that will treat you so well."

