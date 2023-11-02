A TikTok video of a young Oyinbo woman trying Nigerian suya and masa for the first time has gone viral

Suya is a spicy grilled meat dish, while masa is a rice cake that often accompanies it

The woman enjoyed the flavours of the Nigerian delicacies and praised their taste in the video

A captivating video of a young Oyinbo woman experiencing the Nigerian cuisine of suya and masa for the first time has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

Suya is a mouth-watering dish of meat that is marinated in a blend of spices and grilled over charcoal, while masa is a soft and fluffy rice cake that is often served as a side dish.

Young oyinbo lady tastes suya. Photo credit: TikTok/@whiteoyinbo

Source: TikTok

The woman savoured the rich and spicy flavours of the Nigerian delicacies and expressed her delight and satisfaction in the video.

Watch the below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Source: Legit.ng