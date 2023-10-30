A viral video shows a oyinbo woman enjoying roasted corn in a car on a Nigerian road

The woman, who is presumably a foreigner, seems to have a great appetite for the local delicacy as she smiles and makes expressions of satisfaction

She holds one corn cob in her left hand and munches on the other with her right hand, displaying genuine happiness on her face

A captivating video has gone viral on social media, showing a oyinbo woman relishing roasted corn in a car on a busy Nigerian road.

The woman, who appears to be a foreigner visiting the country, has a huge appetite for the popular street food as she smiles and makes faces of delight.

The lady was excited about the corn. Photo credit: TikTok/@cutebodex

Source: TikTok

She holds one roasted corn cob in her left hand and bites into the other with her right hand, showing genuine happiness on her face.

Many Nigerians have admired the woman for embracing their culture and food.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Roasted corn is a common snack in Nigeria, especially during the rainy season. It is usually eaten with coconut or pear, and sometimes seasoned with salt or pepper.

It is a cheap and delicious way to enjoy the natural sweetness of corn.

The video of the oyinbo woman enjoying roasted corn on a Nigerian road is a testament to the diversity and richness of Nigerian cuisine.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kpopwrld3 reacted:

"Na two hands she carry am."

Iomonaijal14Areal said:

"See her mouth i love her so much."

II0yinbo Princess E:

"How she eatin it I love this vibezzz."

iolafab:

"Shes so happy."

Jacinta Okeke:

"2 at a time abeg leave her to enjoy o."

Kelechiugwueze311:

"Enjoy your self my sister."

Slyziziont:

"She is eating it with joy."

Mcsugarmouthofwari:

"Hahaha you come dey enjoy our corn pass us make get am lol. If no be bad govt, 9ja been too sweet. We don't have these naturals here abroad."

Nigerian man shows off his old oyinbo woman, sings for joy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @willchukz, has made a very short video to show people the love of his life.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him.

The countenance of the man showed that he is happy with his love life.

Source: Legit.ng