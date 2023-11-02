A hilarious TikTok video shows a woman enjoying a meal of chips and beef in a public place, while a hungry dog watches her with envy from afar

The woman is unaware of the dog’s longing gaze until their eyes meet, and she bursts into laughter

One of the most amusing videos on TikTok features a woman who is having a delicious meal of crispy chips and juicy beef in an outdoor setting.

On the other hand, a cute but slightly famished dog is eyeing her food with a desperate expression from a safe distance.

Cheerful lady finds dog staring at him. Photo credit: TikTok/@naya0602

Source: TikTok

The woman is blissfully unaware of the dog’s presence and his intense desire for a bite of her food, until she happens to look up and catch his stare.

She is surprised and amused by the dog’s funny face, and she can’t help but laugh out loud.

The video has become a viral sensation on the popular social media platform, garnering millions of views and comments from users who found it hilarious and relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yourname636336 said:

"Bro really said, " yoU gonna eat your cornbread alone."

Megan Jeans:

"He said "l eat that kind of chicken."

Baevember:

"She's like"little lady" also the food looks good."

Sugah:

"I know you ain't that hungry."

Kaytie Redd:

"He must've ordered before y'all and never got it. Cause this how I be."

Joya:

"I can't tell if he wants food or is judging you."

TheMadBlackBlogstress:

"The head tilt is funny."

Tyanna Faulkner:

"Dog: "Gone head and drop a little something for ya boy I won't tell"

Tova Latriel:

"He looking like "so you gone act like you don't know me."

Jerriale_:

"This gets funnier and funnier every time your rewatch it."

Source: Legit.ng