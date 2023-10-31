A TikTok video of two young British boys savouring Nigerian fufu with delight and pride has gone viral on the social media platform

The boys were eating the fufu, a traditional dish made from cassava, in their living room and could be seen dipping each morsel into the soup before putting it into their mouths

The children had also found a unique way to eat the food by using two hands to mould the fufu before dipping it into the soup

A heartwarming TikTok video of two young British boys trying out Nigerian fufu for the first time has gone viral on TikTok.

The boys, who are brothers, were eating the fufu in their cosy living room. They could be seen dipping each morsel of the soft and sticky dough into the spicy soup before putting it into their mouths with evident satisfaction.

They are having the best time of their lives with Nigerian food. Photo credit: TikTok/@tabithalacream

Source: TikTok

The children had also found a unique and fun way to eat the food by using two hands to mould the fufu into a smooth ball before dipping it into the soup.

The video, which was posted by their mother, has received over thousands of likes and comments from Nigerians and other viewers who praised the boys for their adventurous taste buds and appreciation of Nigerian cuisine.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chef Stephb reacted:

"The one on blue is doing her assignment well e remain for her to throw the fufu up and down and continue eating."

Thick dom said:

"Poor man pikin nor get dis patience."

Baba Blessed:

"The person that even gave them the assignment don't know the subject because by now the children must have be good with the subje by not usi two hand."

Ebedo Blessing75:

"No be small chop life is di rolling of fufu for me."

Chibaby:

"Na my lgbo brother born this children."

George Maxwell:

"Poor man pikin go dey vex say why dem go dey play with food."

Bolvic Drake:

"Is the thorough rubbing of the fufu on both palms really necessary....baby eat it just the way yoU want,Enjoy life my sister."

Oyinbo lady tries okro for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Italian woman has experienced the flavours of Nigerian food for the first time, and her reaction has sparked massive interest on TikTok.

The footage showed how the woman was hesitant to try the semolina and okra soup presented to her.

But when she finally tasted the dish, she expressed that she liked it and continued eating the food with a happy expression.

Source: Legit.ng