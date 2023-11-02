A Nigerian woman has narrated how she made thousands of naira selling banana leaves to people abroad

It all started after she sent an email to African shops in South Africa and the United Kingdom, preaching to them the beauty of serving moi moi with banana leaves

From an email, she not only got positive replies but patronage and showed off her massive dollar earning

A smart Nigerian woman, Ọlaedo Chiọma Irene, has celebrated making money from selling banana leaves overseas, while still in Nigeria.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 1, Chioma shared pictures showing how she packaged the banana leaves into nylons and cartons after neatly folding them.

How Olaedo Chioma Irene pitched her banana leaves business

Narrating how it started, Chioma said she first emailed African shops in South Africa and the United Kingdom and advertised banana leaves to them.

According to her, she explained to them the beauty of having customers eat moi moi from natural leaves and further made a Zoom presentation on it.

She said her girls laughed at her. However, last week, she received an email from one of the shops abroad, requesting banana leaves.

Chioma encouraged people never to give up as she shared a transaction message showing how she received $450 (over N439k) for her packaged banana leaves. An elated Chioma wrote:

"I sent an email to one of the African shops in South Africa, UK and introduced to them ....making moi moi with banana leaves.

"I explained the beauty of having customers eat and enjoy moi moi made with natural leaves.

"The day I made the presentation on zoom, my girls were laughing at me.

"So last week, I received an email from the shop to ship banana leaves.

"Deal sealed.

"I never believe I can make such an amount with banana leaves.

"I put this to encourage someone, don't give up.

"I am a living witness."

Nigerians commend Ọlaedo Chiọma Irene

Omotayo Khareemah said:

"Congratulations .

"This is amazing,you are intelligent.

"More wins."

Randy Sammy said:

"Naija banana leaf don first me japa.

"Omo banana leaf sef don get level oo."

Rita Ifunanya Obiemezie said:

"First of all, you're genius to come up with this business idea.

"Congratulations ma'am."

Uzorchi Onwudinjo said:

"Well done.

"May this birth more business opportunities for you and your brand."

Nwafor Ijeoma Melody said:

"I love the way u dignified the whole thing to another level too. Congratulations."

Chiamaka J Okoli said:

"This is what I was telling my TikTok students yesterday in class. To a determined mind, there is nothing you can't monetize.

"God bless your hustle nnem."

Bumi Akinmutande said:

"This is the Nigeria I keep telling people exists and they keep saying all sorts. Innovation using what we have is crucial to our survival. We’ve got to stop believing the grass is greener on the other side when the grass is actually greener at our feet.

"Well done.

"Now to expand, take apprentices from the farming states and train them and make more money. You are really starting on to something big here."

