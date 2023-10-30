A young Nigerian lady’s video of her journey to start afresh abroad has gone viral on TikTok

The lady was overjoyed to have secured all the necessary travel documents and shared her excitement with her followers

She also showed how she shopped for some essentials before leaving and captured the moment she landed in a foreign country

A captivating video of a young Nigerian woman’s life-changing journey to relocate to a new country has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman, who had fulfilled all the travel requirements, expressed her joy and gratitude in the video, which has garnered thousands of views and comments.

Nigerian lady excited to start her life afresh abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyminah

Source: TikTok

She also documented her last-minute shopping spree in the local market, where she bought some items that she needed for her trip.

The video ended with a stunning shot of her arrival in the foreign land, where she was greeted with beautiful scenery.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwanifemi reacted:

"January 2024 won't pass me, I tap into your blessing. God is London I want."

Jvix said:

"Congratulations tap into this kind of blessing."

Simply Vivian wrote:

"2024 won't pass me by God's grace."

Arikeeademii commented:

"Congratulations mine soon."

Linda Agimon:

"I tap into ur testimony amen. Congratulations next year won't by Gods grace pass me by."

LollyBerry305:

"I sha Dey look the face say I know this face l saw a video andI tear up so bad the land will favor yoU okomi."

Rossychris638:

"Congratulations I'm next."

Candyt:

"Congratulations i will be the next person to use this sound soon."

