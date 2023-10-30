Global site navigation

Local editions

"I Will Be the Next Person": Nigerian Lady Visits Market for Final Shopping Before Relocating Abroad
People

"I Will Be the Next Person": Nigerian Lady Visits Market for Final Shopping Before Relocating Abroad

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A young Nigerian lady’s video of her journey to start afresh abroad has gone viral on TikTok
  • The lady was overjoyed to have secured all the necessary travel documents and shared her excitement with her followers
  • She also showed how she shopped for some essentials before leaving and captured the moment she landed in a foreign country

PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM

A captivating video of a young Nigerian woman’s life-changing journey to relocate to a new country has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman, who had fulfilled all the travel requirements, expressed her joy and gratitude in the video, which has garnered thousands of views and comments.

Photo of Nigerian sisi
Nigerian lady excited to start her life afresh abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyminah
Source: TikTok

She also documented her last-minute shopping spree in the local market, where she bought some items that she needed for her trip.

Read also

Nigerian nurse in UK gets salary raise of N70K per hour, earns more than N1m monthly

The video ended with a stunning shot of her arrival in the foreign land, where she was greeted with beautiful scenery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwanifemi reacted:

"January 2024 won't pass me, I tap into your blessing. God is London I want."

Jvix said:

"Congratulations tap into this kind of blessing."

Simply Vivian wrote:

"2024 won't pass me by God's grace."

Arikeeademii commented:

"Congratulations mine soon."

Linda Agimon:

"I tap into ur testimony amen. Congratulations next year won't by Gods grace pass me by."

LollyBerry305:

"I sha Dey look the face say I know this face l saw a video andI tear up so bad the land will favor yoU okomi."

Rossychris638:

"Congratulations I'm next."

Candyt:

"Congratulations i will be the next person to use this sound soon."

Read also

"I'm expecting 2 boys": Pregnant lady dances joyfully after scan shows she will have twins

Lady packs her things, relocates to UK, posts video of flight experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady got a UK visa and has relocated to a European country to start a new life.

The lady posted a video on her TikTok handle, Dootsegba, to share the good news of her journey with her followers.

In the video, Doo showed when she was onboard a Qatar Airways flight which flew her to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel