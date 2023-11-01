Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video showing a man being given a hot chase by an angry fowl

Before the funny chase, the young man was filmed trying to push the chicks towards their mother hen

While many people laughed at the way the man ran, others shared their past experiences with angry mother hens

A video of a man taking to his heels after a mother hen gave him a hot chase has sent social media users into a frenzy.

According to the young man, he was trying to help the chicks of the mother hen.

Sharing the clip filmed by one of his pals, the young man, @meetjayriz, wrote:

"...On top say I wan render help oo."

In the clip, he appeared to be directing the chicks closely with his hands and this did not sit well with the mother hen who was not too close to them.

The mother hen, consequently, charged at him and he fled. The hen continued to chase him.

People found the chase hilarious

Mimi dollars said:

"Person serious boyfriend."

Nacho$$ said:

"So nobody go talk about the other chicken they match."

UgoEze said:

"Hahaha omo my childhood I cried like mad bcoz of this innocent me ‍♀️ I still run whenever I see them like this."

kemmybusola said:

"See the way am screaming..I fear dis thing pass breakfast...I swear."

Famous Oluchukwu said:

"That’s how far a mother can go to protect their own."

aYoTuNdE said:

"See the way you Dey run like slow motion."

SAMUEL EMMANUEL said:

''This really made my day."

ZAINAB said:

"No try am with turkey o dem no Dey stop o come and ask me I’m talking from experience o."

Horlabisi said:

"Nigeria people go find happiness no matter how it hard. Imagine me laughing with an empty stomach."

