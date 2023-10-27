A young man got a N1m cash gift after people saw the terrible condition he was living in, with a leaky roof

The man who was paying N1,500 for his inhabitable apartment thanked God as he received the money

Many Nigerians got emotional as they watched his video, saying they were happy the poor man got the cash

The story of a young man living in a dirty apartment has finally changed with the help of a good Samaritan, Osita Obidike.

Weeks ago, an emotional video showed the young man giving a tour of his apartment with a leaky roof.

The young man lifted the box of N1m and thanked God. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Apartment for low-earners in Nigeria

He mentioned that even though he earned N10,000 salary every month, he was paying N1,500 for the apartment. People pitied him after seeing his living conditions.

In a recent video, Osita, with the handle @ositapopcorn, visited him with a money gift and saw that the recent rainfall had flooded his apartment.

He handed the man a box filled with N1m. The young man opened it and went down on his knees in the water. He urged people to keep praying.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nana Akua said:

"Oh lord forgive me if I've been ungrateful."

Cool Angel said:

"Osita you your children will never lack Amen."

Lucky731 said:

"Bro anointing himself in the water that’s flooding his home, true gratefulness."

Slimkid Bobo said:

"That Breathe of relief. Some of us really need to be grateful."

Afolabi Demola said:

"I don't believe dis jare it look like arrangee acting to me."

Flok said:

"Omo people deh suffer ooo…guy you made me cry sha ."

Damiword said:

"That's humanity. We raise by lifting others."

Queen V said:

"This made me cry seriously, God will bless you for helping the less privileged."

Rich Wilson said:

"When he said God is good, my eyes got wet because we serve a God that makes impossible possible."

Kind man blesses mum of 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Osita put a big smile on a woman's face and lifted her from poverty.

In an earlier video, he approached the mother of two and was surprised that she paid N3,000 monthly rent for a swampy house.

He rented a house for her and gave her N1m.

