A Nigerian man got many people laughing when he made a video of his goat giving him a hot pursuit as if it was a dog

The goat never backed down despite the numerous attempts to make it to as he went straight for the man with its head

Many TikTokers wo acted to the animal's video wondered he did to the animal that made it bent on chasing him

A young Nigerian man has shared a video of a goat chasing him despite his effort to tell the animal to stop.

At the beginning of the clip he shared on @asakegoat0's page, he placed his hand on the goat's forehead to caution it, but the animal never listened.

People wanted to know what he did for the goat.

Goat chased man

The animal climbed every platform the man ran to ensure it got to him. The man got so angry and had to slap the goat softly.

When the man slowed down, the goat also did the same thing. People wondered what he could have done for the animal.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,500 comments with more than 71,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bigbaby asked:

"Ahbi you use love portion for the goat?"

ritachukwuemeka60 said:

"The goat get spiritual problem."

George said:

"You and goat just day play love God when see Love now....."

Lil Nero said:

"Wetin you do Messi na?"

DIAN630 said:

"Everything is now rebellious in this country..."

Mimi Spexial 226 said:

"Omo i once have goat like dis very stubborn."

Wisdom SPIKE said:

"Make Chelsea con buy the real goat oo to solve their problem from losing."

Pking100 said:

"When Messi fans hear things abt Ronaldo."

BurundiVirus said:

"Wetin you do the goat naaaa."

Lady danced with her goat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showed the moment a Nigerian lady (@sweetcyon) danced with a goat dressed in a shirt.

As she danced, the animal stood beside her. She kept smiling as she vibed to Seyi Vibez's song. People were amazed by the goat's calmness and cooperation.

The lady burst into laughter during her video as she stopped dancing. Some people wanted to know how she tamed the goat.

