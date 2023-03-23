A little boy took to his heels after he was overpowered by an aggressive chicken that won't leave him alone

In a video seen on Twitter, the chicken kept coming to fight the boy while he tried to chase it away to no avail

The aggressive chicken soon won the battle as he started running, but the chicken pursued him

An aggressive native fowl took on a young boy and scared him so much that he picked race and ran away.

In a funny video seen on the Twitter handle of @AdvoBarryRoux, the troublesome chicken started a fight with the boy.

The boy tried to chase the chicken away, all to no avail.

Source: Twitter

The chicken charged towards the kid in a very funny way, and he kept chasing it away. The boy was crying all along.

Young boy chased by chicken goes viral

At some point in the ensuing funny fight, the angry fowl flew up and tried to peck the boy.

After failing to combat the chicken, the boy had no option but to take to his heels. It appears the chicken was not ready to give up the fight as it pursued the boy a long distance before turning back.

Funny enough, the chicken ran away when an adult came into the scene. It is not clear what the boy did to the chicken that got it so angry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Pompeius_Mojela said:

"I’ve been here, when you don’t go to the mountain and go to private clinics & hospitals, you have to fight roosters when you return home."

@Mellucy_ said:

"He will never forget his childhood memories, fighting with chicken and defeated."

@TebogoFidelia

"My fear of roosters and chickens started like this. A rooster once chased me around the yard at my grandparent's home when I was around this age. The way I was terrified. Till today, I don’t stand near a live chicken. I don’t even carry it."

