A young man's romantic gesture of offering his heart as a birthday gift to his girlfriend has sparked a discussion online

His girlfriend, who wasn’t interested in having his heart as a birthday present demanded a gift

While some found his behaviour touching, others questioned the intention behind the gesture

A Twitter user with the handle @denikeherself has shared a message her friend received from her boyfriend.

In the message, the boyfriend expressed his struggle to find a gift worthy of his girlfriend's specialness.

Man offers his heart to girlfriend as birthday gift

He then proposed an unconventional idea, asking if she would accept his heart sincerely as a birthday present.

He said;

“I don't even know what to gift you. Omo u are too special to me and I can't give what ur dudes have given u. Hmmmm let me think. Will u take my heart sincerely?”

In response to her boyfriend's heartfelt offer, the girlfriend expressed her desire for a tangible gift.

She humorously replied, stating that she would actually prefer a separate gift, as she already had his heart.

She said;

“Your heart on my birthday ke. I think I would love a gift actually. I have your heart. Na separate.”

Online community shares varied opinions on boyfriend's choice of gift

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the boyfriend's gesture.

Some speculated that he might be avoiding spending money on a gift, while others found it endearing and romantic.

Additionally, there were discussions about the girlfriend's decision to screenshot and share the message, with individuals having different perspectives on sharing personal moments on social media.

@faderera reacted:

“Signs of a useless boyfriend.”

@stfukhaleed said:

“Make she too accept the heart nau.”

@Ayoobamili said:

“Intentional boyfriend dey go through a lot.”

@MannieYo reacted:

“If you know how much that heart cost in the market, you won't say all these.”

@steve_mulero commented:

“You and ur supposed friend no well.”

@thesheddyking reacted:

“How broke man wan explain say he no stingy.”

@KingOlaszn reacted:

“Your friend knew you posted this?”

@Bhadmus48605171 said:

“He dey disguise, he no wan spend money.”

@Biodun_OG reacted:

“Imagine your babe sharing your chats with her to her friends for laugh. God forbid.”

