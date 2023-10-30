A young lady has vented her frustration after being tasked with babysitting her niece for two hours

A young lady has stirred reactions on social media after sharing her experience with her little niece.

In a video, she expressed her frustration after being unexpectedly tasked with babysitting her niece for just two hours.

Lady expresses frustration over babysitting ordeal

She lamented about carrying the baby on her back, attempting to contact the mother and the baby's incessant crying.

Confused and seeking answers, she questioned the reasons behind the situation and even went the extra mile to fetch a fan for the baby.

In her words;

“I’ve been carrying this girl on my back for like two hours when I’m not the one that gave birth to her. I’ve been calling her mother and she’s not taking my call, they should come and take their baby.

"I’ve been standing and she has been crying for no reason. If it is like this, you people should tell me cause I don’t understand. I even had to go get a fan for her.”

Netizens react to video of baby complaining about little niece

Netizens flooded the comments section with various reactions to the girl's babysitting ordeal.

@asharbee_ade commented:

“See how she is quiet like the aunt is lying against her.

@beautystation_100 reacted:

“I'm not the mother, I'm the mother's sister.”

@amensexy09 reacted:

“Take which baby back?Na your turn today o any chance a mom gets to leave her kids with a trusted sibling na Gbedu o.”

@sassygeh commented:

“2hrs? Small something.”

@mr.agugua said:

“Na twins God go give you at once. This your sharp mouth go lock once.”

@superrr_woman reacted:

“You just want to be doing lovey-dovey and posting her cute faces on your status as your niece only? Aunty Pase fun baby joor.”

@stansnOw said:

“Babies' facial expressions are always innocent, The baby be like wetin this one dey talk.”

@ruch_v1 said:

“My elder sister will secretly and quietly plan a 2 weeks get away trip with her husband. When ever I come around and she knows I'm less busy. That 2 weeks will be hell for me, I will shout, pet, cry, confused, settle quarrels, and to crown it all, She will be sending me beautiful pictures of her get away experience. I shall miss them a lot when I'm not around them. And I love them silly. I do my best Aunty duties so well.”

@fabricsbybidemi_ reacted:

“Her mother still even switch on her phone, my own sis dropped her phone at home, traveled to another state and left me with 3 kids, I couldn't sleep all through that week.”

Watch the video below:

