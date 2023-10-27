A young black man has caused a frenzy online after posting a hilarious video of himself driving to a cat's funeral

In the video, he highlighted the unique experiences that can arise from cross-cultural friendships

Netizens in the comments section shared their stories after attending pet birthdays or funerals for their white friends

In a TikTok video shared by @its_hamzah01, the user documented his journey to a cat's funeral, shedding light on the unexpected adventures that can arise from cross-cultural friendships.

The video showcased the man's willingness to support and participate in his white friend's pet-related events.

Man attends funeral of cat

Source: TikTok

Man speaks on keeping whites as friends

According to him, having a white friend is not easy as he had to drive himself to the funeral organised for a cat.

He wrote;

“Having a white friend is not easy, right now I'm on my way to a cat’s funeral.”

Netizens relate to unusual pet events

The TikTok video resonated with netizens who have found themselves in similar situations, attending pet birthdays or funerals for their white friends.

In the comments section, netizens shared their stories, emphasizing the unique experience.

@M M commented:

“Found colleague crying hysterically. After consoling her for long she mentioned her dog was not eating. I wanted my time & feelings back.”

@Pfano Mukhodobwane reacted:

“My colleague was on leave coz the dog died.”

@_sumthin reacted:

“My former boss once didn't pay me coz their dog had cancer and had chowed all his money on medical expenses.”

@Moleter reacted:

“Dude, last week I had to attend her dogs birthday even went for present shopping, but I'm used to it now.”

@mampo263 reacted:

“I did a eulogy 4 a dog it was during covid there was even Zoom for those who couldn't come in person.”

@dee commented:

“I have a friend too whose cat died and we went funeral and the owner lied to us she buried it but months later we realised she was hiding it in freeze.”

@Lola Kokielola said:

“I once attended cat funeral everyone was crying lena ka lla, I was emotional seeing everyone crying.”

Man organises posh burial for dead dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man is holding a burial ceremony to mourn his dog, who died at 24. The dog, Dodoo, was born in 1999, according to information released by the dog owner in preparation for the burial event.

The dog died in 2023 after living with the owner for 24 years, making its departure a deeply emotional thing. The owner chose to specially honour the dog by organising a burial ceremony for it as if it were a human being.

Many people find it interesting that someone is honouring his departed dog with a well-organised burial event. The video of the dog's burial arrangement was posted by @bengarzy.ba91.

