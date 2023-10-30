A Nigerian lady resident in China posted a video on TikTok revealing the rural part of the Asian country

A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to showcase the rural part of China, which has some beautiful local features.

The video she posted was recorded at a street market where the Chinese sell local food items such as vegetables.

The lady showed a street market where cocoyam is sold. Photo credit: TikTok/@pepqueen.

The lady, Pepqueen, said many people do not know that China has rural areas such as the one she showed in the video.

Lady in China shows where Okrika is sold

In the market, she showed Okrika, fairly used shoes, cocoyam and other things that Nigerians are familiar with.

As she walked around the market, many of the people there grabbed her hair and admired it.

They wanted to know why Pepqueen's hair looked different from their own.

Pepqueen captioned the video:

"Most of you don’t know that this part of China exists; you are used to seeing all the beautiful parts and skyscrapers in the tv. Today I’ll show you a new part of it, watch to the end."

Nigerians react video of a rural area in China

@Maurice_della commented:

"See village be like Aso Rock."

@Mama said:

"Na only you no Dey see am for tv. I dey see am for there village movie."

@Mr. Jumbo said:

"Omo see the view of the market even the most developed city in Nigeria no fine like this. See as market clean no noise. But come to Naija market, noise."

@mirabel said:

"Dem no even sabi sell market self for the street. Dem still dey learn. They should come to the new Benin market."

