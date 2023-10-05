A lady who went to make her hair in China was surprised when she was asked to pay N76,200, which is about $100

The lady only made a simple all-back hairstyle with a few cornrows, but the hairstylist insisted she would pay N76,200

The video which captured the moment sparked a lot of reactions among Tiktok users who said the hair was too expensive

A lady who went to braid her hair in a Chinese salon was asked to pay 100 Dollars, which is an equivalence of N76,200.

The video of the salon visit was posted on TikTok by Hair Magazines, and it has got many reactions from social media users.

The lady was asked to pay N76,200 for the simple all-back braids. Photo credit: TikTok/@hairmagazines and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Video of hairstyle that costs N78,200 gets 1 million views

The Chinese lady was still making the hair when the lady asked how much it would cost, and she was told the amount.

Her hair was braided into six cornrows, and it did not look neat. This was why people thought the amount was outrageous.

The video was captioned:

"Black girl gets hair done in a Chinese beauty salon for $100. Shocking results."

Many in the comments section agree that the braids looked as if the hairstylist was still learning.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to all back hair that costs N76,200

@heemahscents said:

"Who else forward the video to see the results."

@Khumo Moeti commented:

"Tell me she didn’t pay her."

@Amzybabyxoxo said:

"You let her finish? I'm standing up after the first one!"

@Teniola Hamzaat reacted:

"I will not sit for the first line to be finished."

@Nay said:

"Even the way she grabbed the hair I knew it wouldn't end well."

@Dotty said:

"I hope she called the police."

@user7844234066089 said:

"I'm sure it ended in tears. No payments."

@Dede reacted:

"I know how to braid and I need work there."

Source: Legit.ng